Helen l. Cobb
Seneca - Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mountain Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Rest S.C. Burial in church cemetery. Donations can be made to Mt. Grove Baptist Church.
Seneca - Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mountain Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Rest S.C. Burial in church cemetery. Donations can be made to Mt. Grove Baptist Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.