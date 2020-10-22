Helen Land Moore



Starr - Helen Land Moore, 87, of Starr, SC passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.



Born on October 11, 1933 in Anderson, SC she was the daughter of the late AW and Bessie Land and the wife to the late Alvin Ray Moore. She was a faithful member for 47 years of Middleton Road Baptist Church where she served in many roles.



She is survived by her sons: Don Moore (Mary Beth), Kenny Moore (Nancy), and Tim Moore (Dawn); daughter: Joy Callaham (Steve); sister in law: Mildred Bostic; grandchildren: Stephanie Rigler (Jess), Jenna Moore, Jordan Moore, Justin Moore (Darla), Crystal Harrison (Courtney), Andrew Moore, Matthew Moore, Christopher White (Jessica), Cody White (Jennifer), Chandler White, Heather Callaham, and Jamie Callaham; and great grandchildren: Chase, Cole, Logan, Emma Grace, Adeline, Jackson, Mason, Camden, Jaylen, Hayden, and Lorenzo.



In addition to her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by her brothers: Vernon and John Land.



Private services will be held.



A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family will be at the residence.



Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Middleton Road Baptist Church.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store