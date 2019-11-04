|
Helen Whitmire
Starr - Helen DeVall Whitmire, 90, of Starr, SC mother of Billy Ray Whitmire and Jane Sanders, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Middleton Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30pm - 2pm, at the church.
The family will be at her home.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019