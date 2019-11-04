Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Whitmire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Whitmire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Whitmire Obituary
Helen Whitmire

Starr - Helen DeVall Whitmire, 90, of Starr, SC mother of Billy Ray Whitmire and Jane Sanders, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Middleton Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30pm - 2pm, at the church.

The family will be at her home.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -