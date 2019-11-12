|
Helon Ayers
Greer - Clara Helon Ayers, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Enoree and Fay McHugh Ayers. Following thirty years of service, she retired from Anderson School District One and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sister, Ann Merritt (John) of Easley; and two nieces, Mary Ann Baybo and Pamela Merritt.
She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Rhue, Barbara Wood, and Roye Webb.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street #2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019