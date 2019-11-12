Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Helon Ayers Obituary
Greer - Clara Helon Ayers, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Enoree and Fay McHugh Ayers. Following thirty years of service, she retired from Anderson School District One and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sister, Ann Merritt (John) of Easley; and two nieces, Mary Ann Baybo and Pamela Merritt.

She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Rhue, Barbara Wood, and Roye Webb.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street #2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
