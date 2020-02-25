Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Whitestone Freedom Fellowship
4271 Hwy 11
Westminster, SC
Henry Francis "Frankie" Harris Jr.


1956 - 2020
Henry Francis "Frankie" Harris Jr. Obituary
Henry Francis "Frankie" Harris, Jr.

10/08/1956 - 02/23/2020

Born October 08, 1956 to H.F. " Red" Harris, Sr and Edith G. "Gerri" Pierce Harris in Anderson, the family soon moved to Walhalla where Frankie graduated from Walhalla High School in 1974.

Frankie worked primarily as a farmer, pipe-fitter, welder and general caretaker of everyone and everything. He loved his Lord, farming, his family- especially his grandkids, fishing, having fun and everything John Wayne.

Frankie leaves behind his faithful, loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Sherri Duncan Harris, who never left his side. His children Tashawna Harris Dean ( Mike ) of Anderson, Trey Harris of Walhalla and Tristen Harris of Walhalla. His grandchildren McKenzie and Jacob Dean of Anderson. His mother of Walhalla, brother Tim Harris of Belmont, NC, sister Chima Martin of Walhalla and host of immediate family members and close friends.

Frankie was welcomed into heaven by his father, older sister Susan Harris Ridout and many other loved ones.

A Celebration of Life and remembrance will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 3 PM at Whitestone Freedom Fellowship 4271 Hwy 11 Westminster with Revs Jeff Rankin and Randall Hawkins. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the angels at Hospice of the Foothills.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
