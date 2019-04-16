Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Hope Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Hope Fellowship Church
213 Brown Rd
Anderson, SC
View Map
Anderson - Henry Grady Phillips, 88, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Born August 20, 1930, in Royston, GA he was the son of the late John Henry and Josie Fowler Phillips. He was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War. He was the founder of Grady's Great Outdoors and was a member of Hope Fellowship Church.

Surviving are his wife, Ann Hicks Phillips of Anderson; son, John Phillips, and wife, Kimberly of Anderson; grandchildren: William Grady Phillips and Matthew John Phillips; brothers: Calvin Phillips (Emily), Ethredge Phillips (Allene); and sister, Ellen Childs (Doyt). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest L. Phillips, and sister, Evelyn Phillips.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hope Fellowship Church, 213 Brown Rd., Anderson, with Rev. Mark Gasque and Dr. Stoney Abercrombie officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Veteran Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Fellowship Church, 213 Brown Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622 or Haven of Rest, 219 W. Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
