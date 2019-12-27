|
Henry Jefferson McLeod
Anderson - Henry Jefferson McLeod, 75, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Born January 5, 1944 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Henry Jefferson McLeod and Rosalie O'Brien McLeod.
Jeff was a graduate of the The Citadel, Michigan State University and University of South Carolina School of Law. After graduation from The Citadel, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeff was an attorney in Anderson, SC.
International travel was Jeff's passion and he enjoyed the variety of cultures, language, food, architecture, governments and religions. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed many different genres. He was curious and always googling anything that he needed more information about. He loved music and every morning would say, "Alexa, play "Ghost Riders in the Sky" by Frankie Lane". He got up singing every morning and continued all day. Jeff was a happy and loving soul. He enjoyed going to and hosting parties and he loved to dance. He was a member of the Electric City Shag Club and the Anderson Cotillion Club.
Jeff was a very intelligent gentleman and played trivia every Wednesday at McGee's for 18 years with ten other friends. His team's name was the McGeezers. Another passion was politics, and MSNBC and CNN were constant companions every day in his home. He was constantly asking strangers, "Are you registered to vote"? Jeff knew the power of everyone's vote and that it was a right not everyone enjoyed.
Jeff was very gregarious, never met a stranger and had a smile that lit up a room. He will be missed by his family, many friends and by his beloved Yorkie, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Roberson McLeod; sons, Jeffery McLeod (Tori) of Knoxville, TN, Phil McLeod (Crystal) of Hancock, MI and David McLeod (Phebe) of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Hanna, Ian, Ella, Corrina and Jack McLeod; and sisters, Pat Johnson of Greenwood, SC and Renie McLeod of Anderson, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the mother of his sons, Marian "Polly" Spires McLeod.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00pm-until, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Anderson County Woman's Club. The event will be filled with food, fun and laughter. Please be prepared to share your memories of Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anderson County Woman's Club, 809 W. Market St., Anderson, SC 29624, Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019