Henry Haddon
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Hialeah, FL - Henry Louis Haddon, resident of South Florida, passed peacefully at the age of 84 on February 5, 2019.

Born July 16, 1934 to Sarah Nell Far and Frank Madison Haddon, Henry grew up in Anderson, South Carolina. Veteran of the United States Air Force, he enlisted in 1954 and proudly served a two year tour in Berlin, Germany from 1956 to 1958. Henry was an alumni of Indiana University, and upon his return from service he obtained his Bachelors Degree from the University of South Carolina, followed by a Masters of Education from the University of Miami. Henry dedicated over 40 years to the Miami-Dade Public School system where he served the community as both a teacher and a principal. His legacy continues to inspire his students, teachers, closest friends, and loving family.

Henry is survived by his brother David, daughter Heather, three sons, Matthew, Andrew, and Jonathan, former wife Viviana, and grandson Bradley.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 14, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 13, 2019
