Henry Smith Spann
Anderson - Henry Smith Spann, 73, died on December 4, 2020. Born in Anderson on February 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Herbert Alva ("Jack") Spann and Mary Ligon Spann. He was a product of Anderson public schools and a graduate of Wofford College. He was proud to have served as a U.S. Army Infantry lieutenant and instructor in the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
After returning to civilian life, he became an English teacher at Belton-Honea Path High School and earned two master's degrees from Clemson University. He scored AP English Literature and Composition exams for nine years and was a table leader afterwards for 11 years. The final ten years of his 38-year teaching career were spent teaching English at Anderson University. After retiring he taught Lifelong Learning classes.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Beth) Stringfellow Spann. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Spann Craig (Coleman) of Matthews, NC, and Mary L.S. Peterson (Jed) of Cornelius, NC, grandchildren Riley Craig, Elizabeth Ruth Craig, Will Peterson, Caroline Peterson, and step-grandson Matt Peterson. He was predeceased by a special needs brother, Herbert Alva ("Jackie") Spann.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by The McDougald Funeral Home.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Anderson, SC, or the charity of one's choice
. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM