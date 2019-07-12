|
Henry Stone
Fair Play, SC - William Henry Stone, Jr., 74, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late William Henry Stone, Sr. and Johnnie Blanche Huey Stone. He served in the Army National Guard. Henry retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and later worked for the Anderson County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Divver Masonic Lodge # 349, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10, and Oakdale Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 24 years, Tracey Stone; sons, Tony Stone, Jason Stone, and Carter Stone; daughter, Emma Stone; grandson, Jordan Stone; granddaughter, Ashlin Stone; and nephew, DeWayne Stone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Eddie Stone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Oakdale Baptist Church conducted by Dr. David Blizzard and Rev. Tim Marcengill. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the home of Buddy and Margie Rice, 118 Bolt Road, Townville.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Oakdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 6724 Highway 24, Townville, SC 29689.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 12, 2019