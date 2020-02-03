|
Herbert Christian
Iva - Herbert Christian, 70, of Iva, SC, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born on November 5, 1949, in Starr, SC, he was the son of Mary "Edith" Slaton Burriss and the late J.T. Christian. He was a skilled auto collision technician and previous business owner. He was also a loving son, father and known as "Papa Herb" to his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son: Bert Christian (Misty); daughter: Michelle (Joe) Gibbie; Grandchildren: Jennifer (Joe) Davidson, Jimmie and Jamie Bell, Caitlyn, Jacob, Austin and Cody Christian, Chase Moore, and Noah Shane Wilson; six great-grandchildren; brother: Jim (Kathy) Christian; sisters: Barbara Byrum, Wanda (Harold) Parks, Debbie (David) Russell, and Donna (Rick) Hayes.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his stepfather: Roland C Angley; a son: Jeremy Shane Christian; a daughter: Shannon Nicole Wilson; and a son-in-law: Kyle Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Harold Parks.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm prior to the service at the Iva Chapel.
The family will be at the home of his mother: Mary "Edith" Burriss.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020