Herbert Harris Queen
Herbert Harris Queen, 68, husband of Jane Cox Queen of 414 Roosevelt Dr. died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Timothy and Ethel Mize Queen. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: daughters, Virginia Cudd (Michael) of Anderson and Amanda Taylor (Johnny) of Iva; stepdaughters, Chrissi Logdon of Columbia, and Devin Bond of Anderson; stepsons, Jason Bond of Homeland Park, and Joshua Bond of the home; sisters, Mildred Murphy of Anderson, and Kate Chapman of Augusta, GA; 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Karen Walker Queen and brother, LeRoy Queen.
Memorial service will be held 3 PM Saturday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Ashley Chambers, Toni Cudd, and Catlyn Lefever officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1 PM until 2:45 PM at Cox Funeral Home.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019