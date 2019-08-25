|
|
Herbert Hovie Chappell
Salem - Herbert Hovie Chappell, 72, wife Carolyn Sue Collins Chappell, of 1043 Burnt Tanyard Road, Salem, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence.
A native of Oconee County, SC, Mr. Chappell was the son of the late Sylvia Bernice Chappell Crowe. Mr. Chappell was raised in the home of his step-father; Floyd Crowe, and his grandfather, Arvil Chappell. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. Mr.Chappell was a member of Stamp Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Chappell is survived by sons: Hovie Eugene Chappell (Petie) of Walhalla; and Reggie D. Tucker of Easley; daughters: Rhonda D. Chappell of Westminster, and Carolyn Diane Chappell (Dee) of Townville; grandchildren: Stephanie Bridges, Matthew Price, Nate Chappell, Ashley Chappell, and Mitchell Price; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Lowell, Maci Ridley, Michelle Ridley, Kendall Price, Madalynn Ridley, Melanie Ridley, Tamzin Campbell, and Baby Boy Price on the way; brothers: Jimmy Chappell of Seneca; and John Crowe Matheson of Canyon Lake, TX; sister: Diane Crowe of Tryon, NC; and an aunt: Mae Kerr of Jocassee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Stamp Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted
The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019