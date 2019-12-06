|
|
Herbert Irvin
Iva - Herbert Trigg Irvin, 82, of Iva, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Born on September 19, 1937 in Merrifield, VA, he was the son of the late Hugh and Elsie Irvin and husband to the late Patricia Irvin.
He is survived by his Children: Gary Irvin (Kathleen), Janet Dorsey (Michael), Constance Weir (Timothy); his Sister: Romain Witherow; Grandchildren: Rhonda Brantley, Gary Irvin II, Michael Dorsey, Aimee Irvin, Susan Miller, Christopher Dorsey, Myranda Weir, Matthew Weir, Caitlin Wilson and Tyler Weir; as well as 18 Great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his Siblings: Christine Hibbs, Hugh Irvin and Patricia Vincent.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at the South Chapel.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019