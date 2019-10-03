|
Herbert Purvis, Jr.
Anderson - Herbert Purvis, Jr., 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home.
Born August 5, 1935 in Warren County, GA, he was a son of the late Herbert Purvis and Florence Hood Purvis. He was married to the late Vylene Day Purvis.
Herb served his country as a captain in the US Army and was a graduate of Florida State University having earned a bachelor's degree in Finance. He worked for Milliken for over 48 years and was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church for the last 40 years.
He is survived by his son, Bert Purvis his wife Laura and grandsons, Ben and Sam Purvis, all of Virginia Beach, VA.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Purvis and his sisters, Drue Willie Martin and Lorine Denham.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Grace Episcopal Church with Father John B. Hardaway, IV officiating. The family will receive friends in the church social hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 711 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019