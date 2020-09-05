1/1
Hilda Smith
Hilda Smith

Donalds - Hilda Jane Hanks Smith, 79, widow of Wilborn L. "PeeWee" Smith, of 1002 Winona Church Road, died Saturday, September 05, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Janie Lou Rice Hanks. She was a member of Winona Baptist Church, and was retired from her work at Bilo of Honea Path.

Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons: Gary and Jamie Smith of Donalds; three grandchildren: Donielle Smith; Cody Fields and wife Allison, and Megan Hutchinson and husband Will; two great-grandchildren: Calli and Elloree Fields; and a special nephew: Kenneth Robinson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Wilborn Rodney "Pole Cat" Smith, a sister: Susan Robinson, and a niece: Karen Frank.

Private family services will be held, with Rev. Bruce Cooley and Rev. Curtis Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at the Winona Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 11:00 - 2:00 at Pruitt Funeral Home.

The family is at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winona Baptist Church, 1096 Winona Church Rd., Donalds, SC 29638. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
