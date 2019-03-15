Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
Anderson - Mr. Homer Moore, 86, of 1614 Meadowbrook Circle passed away on March 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Regina Garvin, Alandia Collier, Robin Evans, Myra Johnson, Tarell Thompson, and Natrell Darden; sisters, Inez Gaines, Nettie Sue Richardson, and Irene Moore; and one brother, Nathaniel Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Moore; parents, William and Rachel Moore; and four siblings.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Rock Hill Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019
