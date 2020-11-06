Horace Donald, Jr.Pendleton - Horace Donald, Jr. "Papa", 84, of Pendleton, SC, and husband of the late Anne Herring Donald, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.Born August 30, 1936 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Horace Donald and Lena Broom Donald. He retired from Carolina Beer with over 53 years at the company. His dedication and loyalty was unparalleled as indicated by many friends, co-workers and business owners in the Upstate of South Carolina. He devoted his love to his family. He will be missed by his family and friends across the area.He is survived by his children, Kathy Donald Patterson (Roger), James "Spud" Donald, Mechele Donald (Stephanie), Suzanne Donald McLane (Brad), Terri Clinkscales and Lauri Clinkscales; sister, Joyce Donald Paris; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Donald; sisters, Kat Erwin and Wendell Goldsmith; and brother, Billy Ray Donald.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at both the visitation and service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.