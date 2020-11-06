1/1
Horace Donald Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace Donald, Jr.

Pendleton - Horace Donald, Jr. "Papa", 84, of Pendleton, SC, and husband of the late Anne Herring Donald, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born August 30, 1936 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Horace Donald and Lena Broom Donald. He retired from Carolina Beer with over 53 years at the company. His dedication and loyalty was unparalleled as indicated by many friends, co-workers and business owners in the Upstate of South Carolina. He devoted his love to his family. He will be missed by his family and friends across the area.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Donald Patterson (Roger), James "Spud" Donald, Mechele Donald (Stephanie), Suzanne Donald McLane (Brad), Terri Clinkscales and Lauri Clinkscales; sister, Joyce Donald Paris; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Donald; sisters, Kat Erwin and Wendell Goldsmith; and brother, Billy Ray Donald.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at both the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved