Hovey Swaney
Hovey Swaney

Pendleton - Hovey Edward Swaney, 91, husband of Alberta Sloop Swaney, of Iva, SC passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Born December 19, 1928 in Pendleton, SC, Hovey was a son of the late B.W. Swaney and Lucy Frances Ward Swaney. He worked as a brick mason in construction and was a member of Friendship Church of God Prophecy in Pendleton.

In addition to his loving wife, Alberta, Hovey is survived by his daughters, Sylvia King (Sammy) of Iva, SC, and Tennie Jain (Kevin) of Tryon, NC; brother, Ward Swaney of Pendleton, SC; sister, Martha Merck of Pendleton, SC; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Hovey was preceded in death by his two daughters, Ann Burton, and Penny Margraff; seven brothers; and three sisters.

The family will receive and greet friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Fant's Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
