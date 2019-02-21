|
Howard C. Mitchell, Jr.
Belton - Howard Cummings Mitchell, Jr., age 59, of Belton, SC passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Born August 5, 1959 in Newfoundland, Canada, he was a son of the late Howard C. Sr. and Betty Brown Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Debra Smith Mitchell.
He was a graduate of Westside High School and had worked for Carolina Mop. He was a Methodist by faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Hollie Mitchell Clark; grandsons, Levi and Benjamin Clark; one brother and three sisters.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 219 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Labor of the Fields Ministries, 493 Airline Drive, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 21, 2019