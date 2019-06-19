|
Howard Eli McMann
Greenville - Howard Eli McMann went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12th. Howard was born February 17th, 1940 in Tippecanoe, Ohio, to Thomas Donald and Betty Eilene McMann.
He graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1958 where he played football, baseball, and ran track. He attended airline school in Kansas City, and earned a degree in plastics engineering in Canton, Ohio. He attended Christ For The Nations Institute in Dallas, TX where he received an associate degree in theology. His interests included hunting and golfing. He loved sharing his faith in the Lord with others both at home and around the world while serving as a missionary.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sara Ann McMann, three children Donald Clay McMann (Stephanie) and Christine Lynn Griffith (Matthew), David Ernest Davis (Sarah Katherine) and six grandchildren, Stephen, Joy, Faith, Kayla, Christopher, and Anna Kate.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, June 21st at 4:00pm at Bridge of Hope Community Church in Anderson at 125 New Prospect Church Road.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Haiti Foundation Against Poverty of 7700 W Wackerly St, Midland, MI 48642.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 19, 2019