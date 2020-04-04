Services
Rev. Hugh V. Brinson Jr.

Rev. Hugh V. Brinson Jr. Obituary
Rev. Hugh V. Brinson, Jr.

Anderson, SC - Reverend Hugh Vance Brinson, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Hugh Vance and Jessie Alice Knox Brinson. He was a graduate of Anderson College, Carson Newman College, and received his master's degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity. Rev. Brinson served as minister of music in Southern Baptist Churches in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. He was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Orene Jameson Brinson; daughter, Renée Hanson (Paul) of Blue Ridge, VA; son, Vance Brinson (Dashu) of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Kayla, Mitchell, Jesse, and Emily Hanson; and four great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Pastor Bill Rigsby.

Memorials may be made to North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
