Hunter Sizemore
Pendleton - Hunter Eston Sizemore, 19, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11th 2019.
Born in Seneca to Dr. Kent Sizemore and Stacie Richardson Sizemore, he was a wonderful brother to his four sisters and two brothers.
Hunter had recently proposed to his high school sweetheart of five years, Maddie Smith. They were inseparable, and she was the love of his life.
He was joyful from the day he was born and had a magnetic personality and infectious smile. True to his name, Hunter's love for the outdoors permeated his life and nothing made him happier than hunting, fishing, and being in God's creation. He spent 7 years playing football for the Anderson Cavaliers, and was always considered a leader and encourager by his coaches and teammates. Hunter attended New Covenant School and obtained a certificate in welding from Tri-County Technical College.
Hunter's love for the people around him was evident through the laughter he always brought into a room - he was described as "a party in a person". Those lucky enough to know him got to see this charismatic, happy child grow into a discerning loving man. God's hand has been evident throughout Hunter's life, from touching the people around him with God's joy, to shouldering people's burdens in a loyal and loving way.
Survivors include his parents, Dr. Kent and Stacie Sizemore, his siblings Tori, Brian, Luke, Sarah, Leah, and Lexi Sizemore. He also leaves his maternal grandmother Carol Richardson and paternal grandmother Janice Sizemore, as well as his fiance, Maddie Smith.
Visitation will take place Monday April 15th, from 6-8pm at Sullivan King Mortuary, 3205 North Highway 81, Anderson SC 29621.
Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children to 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson SC 29621.
