Ida Escoe
Anderson - Ida Pearl Spivey Escoe, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, on March 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lemel Frank and Mary Pilgrim. She was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her son: Tim Spivey (Jayne); brother: Jimmy Pilgrim (Nadine); niece: Michelle Owens (Danny); nephew: Brad Pilgrim (Jessie); great-niece: Hannah Owens and great-nephew: Jacob Owens.
Due to Covid-19 private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson SC 29621.
www.ebeemortuary.com.
The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 1 to May 2, 2020