Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Ida Escoe

Ida Escoe Obituary
Ida Escoe

Anderson - Ida Pearl Spivey Escoe, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, on March 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lemel Frank and Mary Pilgrim. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her son: Tim Spivey (Jayne); brother: Jimmy Pilgrim (Nadine); niece: Michelle Owens (Danny); nephew: Brad Pilgrim (Jessie); great-niece: Hannah Owens and great-nephew: Jacob Owens.

Due to Covid-19 private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson SC 29621.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson SC 29621.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ebeemortuary.com.

The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 1 to May 2, 2020
