Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neals Creek Baptist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Neals Creek Baptist Church
Imogene Wilson


1938 - 2019
Imogene Wilson Obituary
Imogene Wilson

Anderson - Mary Imogene Wilson, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence.

Born September 11, 1938 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin Deanhardt and Ellen Louise Wilson Deanhardt. Imogene was a homemaker, avid traveler and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 63 dedicated years, James "Jim" Wilson; children, Tony Wilson (Angela) and Kimberly Markwell (Brent); grandchildren, Tony, Jordan, Daniel, Erin, Hayden and Joli; great-grandchildren, Haila, Taylor and Madi; and sister, Carolyn Kernels.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by brothers, Neal, Rayford and Michael Deanhardt.

The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Neals Creek Baptist Church. The memorial service will begin at 3:00pm with Rev. Jason Dorriety and Matthew Goins officiating. A private family committal service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Veterans Mausoleum.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
