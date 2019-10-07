Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
5901 Belton Hwy
Belton, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Second Baptist Church
5901 Belton Hwy
Belton, SC
Inez Dodgens King


1927 - 2019
Inez Dodgens King Obituary
Inez Dodgens King

Anderson - Fay Inez Dodgens King, 92, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at NHC of Anderson. Born January 30, 1927 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Joshua and Tency Uray Smith Dodgens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Albert King and daughter, Vickie King. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Belton, SC.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bryant of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Greg Bryant (Kelley) of Anderson, SC, Keith Bryant (Karen) of Woodruff, SC and Kevin Bryant (Allison) of Belton, SC; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Meredith, Neil, Grayson, Morgan, Kristin, Reid, Blake, Jackson and Molly Bryant. The family will receive friends from 10:30am-12:00pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Second Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 12:30pm Saturday at the church with Rev. Mitchell Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Belton. The family will be at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 5901 Belton Hwy, Belton, SC 29627.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 7, 2019
