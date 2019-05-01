|
|
Inez Hart
Elberton, Georgia - Mrs. Lelia Inez Campbell Hart, 91, of Dr. George Ward Road, Elberton, GA wife of 69 years to Rev. Phillip Lee Hart, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Elbert Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Mrs. Hart was born in Clemson, SC on April 15, 1928, daughter of the late William Marcus Campbell and Ellen Miller Campbell. Along with being a homemaker, she co-pastored, along with her husband, the Flatwoods International Pentecostal Holiness Church in the Fortsonia Community of Elbert County for 57 years before their retirement in 2015. Before marrying, at the age of 19, she began full-time evangelistic work as a licensed minister in the Upper South Carolina Conference of the Pentecostal Holiness Church. Later as she and Pastor Hart began to pastor, they transferred into the Georgia Conference of the PH Church. Over the years, she inspired many through her preaching, singing, and accordion playing. She brought joy and laughter to many as she told and retold accounts of her life experiences. She loved to crochet and has created a multitude of beautiful centerpieces for many to enjoy and cherish. Her other favorite activity was fishing - which she didn't get to do nearly enough. She loved to catch bream (she smaller the better!), clean them, fry them, and eat them. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Phillip Hart; daughter, Gloria and Dr. Tony Moon; sisters: Greta Campbell and Pat Welch; grandchildren: Larry Ray Hart, Jr., Laurie and Jacob Combs, Georgia Hart, and Matthew Moon; great-grandchildren: Taylor Hart, Gracie Minyard, Isabella Moon, Caroline Combs, Harrison Kashlon, Madison Combs, and Savannah Hart; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rev. Paul and Wanda Hart, Gary and Brenda Hart, Willie Mae and Paul Duffell, Ella Ree and Pete Gibson, Pauline Moore, Betty Campbell, Judy Campbell, and Bonnie Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Dr. Larry Ray Hart, Sr; siblings: Elizabeth and Roy Wardlaw, Rev. Arthur and Angeline Campbell., Willie Campbell, and Rev. Mitch Campbell. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 2 o'clock at Flatwoods Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Bobby Dunnaway, Bishop Tim Lamb, Dr. Tony Moon, and Rev. Phillip Hart officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Paul Hart officiating. The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Wednesday evening, May 1. Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Flatwoods Pentecostal Holiness Church. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of EIberton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 1, 2019