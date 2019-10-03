|
Irene Couch Chasteen
Anderson - Virginia Irene Couch Chasteen, 91, of Anderson, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home.
Born February 19, 1928 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Couch and Ada Moore Couch. She was married to the late Ralph J. Chasteen for 70 years.
Irene had worked as a seamstress for many years and also worked for St. John's Day Care. She was a member of River of Life Church of God and had taught Sunday School for over 60 years.
She is survived her daughters, Cathy Chasteen White and Jo Beth Chasteen-Haulbrook (Lester); sisters, Annie Childers (Ike) of Anderson and Martha Elgin of Troy, MI; and like a daughter, Pamela Haulbrook.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Francis, Edgar and David Couch and sister, Reba Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel Friday, October 4th at 11:00am with Rev. Dale Dyar, Rev. John Daniel and Rev. Roger Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Veterans Mausoleum.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019