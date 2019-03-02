Irene Massey Fennell



Anderson - Irene Massey Fennell, 90 of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home.



She was born and raised in Anderson and was the daughter of the late Dessie Lewallen and Hubbard Shannon Massey. Irene was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.



She is survived by her daughter, Diane Fennell Lollis and son-in-law, Larry Queen; five granddaughters, Dana Lollis O'Barr (Ryan) of Townville, SC, Dori Lollis Dahlberg (Jason) of Greenwood, SC, Betsy Holcombe of Anderson, SC, Christal Fennell Taylor of NC, Jessie Holcombe Bradley (Matt) of Columbia, SC; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Irene was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, of 63 years, Joseph Henry Fennell; daughter, Cynthia Fennell Queen and son, Larry Joe Fennell; also her brothers, Herschel, Chalmus, Paul, Amos and Pledger Massey and sisters, Gertrude Day, Birdie Whitt, Lucille Nichols and Miriam Massey.



The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:00 pm with Dr. Glenn Taylor officiating. A private family burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary