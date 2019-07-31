|
Irene Thompson Gunsallus
Salem - Irene Thompson Gunsallus passed away on July 28, 2019 at her home.
Irene was born in Bath County, Kentucky on January 4th, 1925.
She graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Miami, OH in 1945 and earned an advanced degree in nursing from Wayne State University School of Nursing.
She was a loving wife to Earl for 71+ years, a mother of three and a friend to many.
Irene was a member of the Eastern Star, in addition she belonged to book clubs, Bridge clubs, the Orchid Society and Bible study group. She enjoyed reading, painting with watercolors and sewing. She was the ladies 9-hole Golf Champion of Keowee Key in 1997.
She was preceded in death by a son, David, who passed away at age 65.
She is survived by her husband, Earl; a son, Stephen of St. Louis, MO; a daughter Joyce Pfeiffer (Tom) of Madison, WI; three grandchildren, Laura Pfeiffer (Ryan Dykstra) of New Berlin, WI, Elizabeth Hollenzer (Adam) of Bellville, WI and Master Sgt. Joseph Pfeiffer, USAF stationed in ID; and one great-granddaughter, Julianna.
A service of celebration of her life will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the Community Center.
Memorials may be made to Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.
Her Family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Hospice of the Foothills in Seneca and their staff.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 31, 2019