Irene Underwood McDowell

In Loving Memory of Our Mother
In Loving Memory of Our Mother

Irene Underwood McDowell

May 26, 1929 - December 07, 2007

Moma, here I am again (smile).

And as you know, as long as I have breath in my body and the wisdom to do so, I will continue honoring the memory of you. It has been twelve years,

from December 07, 2007 (which was on a Friday)

to December 07, 2019, that we have been

without you physically.

Yes Moma, it still hurts, us not being able to see you, but you are always and forever with us in spirit, in our hearts, and in our minds each and every day.

Oh how we miss and love you!

But thanks to God, we know where you are which is in heaven with Him in the name of His Son Jesus Christ. For we know there is no better place for you to be.

Moma, we also continue thanking God for helping us to continue to go on. For we could not and cannot do this by ourselves. And yes, I still know that you are continuously playing the piano and singing songs of praises with the Lord. I also know that your granddaughter (my daughter) Audrey Alicia (Lisa) Wilson is singing along with her

"Granny" (you) and God.

And Moma, I continue praying that God continues giving us the strength to carry on and to know

that one day, we'll all be together again

in the name of Jesus Christ.

We Love You Moma and So Does God!

Your Children

Judy, Elaine, and Lonnie

Grands and Great Grands
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019
