Ivan Baker Armstrong, Sr.
Anderson - Ivan Baker Armstrong, Sr. of Anderson, SC, passed away on October 20th after an amazing life of 93 years.
He was born January 26th, 1927 in Raleigh, NC to Bertie Lee Baker Armstrong and Otis Lindsey Armstrong. He was a Boy Scout, student body president of Needham Broughton High School and a Kappa Sigma brother. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Army Air Force from 1945 to 1947. Ivan graduated from UNC Chapel Hill where he met Betty Lou (Mema) Worthington, his wife of 64 years. She predeceased him in 2016.
Ivan was fun loving, happy, charismatic, easy going, and adventurous. He loved flying his Piper J3 Cub, riding his Honda Trail 70 minibike, playing his piano and harmonica, scaring kids with ghost stories, and teaching them games like capture the flag and duck on a rock. He led his family hiking Mount LeConte, camping in the Smokies, and rafting the Colorado River. He was passionate about water skiing, dancing, teaching the kids to drive in the Jivin' Ivan School of Drivin', loving his 8 grandchildren, flirting with the ladies ……. and being a big kid in his own right.
Ivan was a successful and happy businessman. After graduating, he enjoyed selling women's hosiery to department stores, which brought him to Anderson and a job in a local furniture store. He and Betty Lou later founded Armstrong's Wayside Furniture and served the community for 43 years. He was a long standing member of St. John's Methodist Church.
He was the kind of Dad everyone wishes they had. Ivan showed his four kids how to live large, love life, be fearless, and pursue their dreams to create their own success no matter what anybody else might say.
He is survived by his children, Ivan Armstrong, Jr. (Crystal) of Greenville, SC, Lynn Coffin (Gary) of Sarasota, FL, Jeannie Lovett (John) of Wilmington, NC and John Armstrong (Mary Margaret) of Raleigh, NC; his grandchildren Lindsey Laseter (Allen) of Nashville, TN, David Armstrong (Michelle) of Kunming, China, Mikael Hirsch of Orlando, FL, Lauren Helme (Mat) of Sarasota, Katie Butler (John) of Winston Salem, NC, Julia Schaffner (Reece) of Portland, OR, Benjamin Armstrong and Thomas Armstrong of Raleigh, NC; his great grandchildren Maddie Laseter, Navya Armstrong-Zuleta, Jak Helme and Maddox Butler.
A memorial will be held
Sunday, October 25th at 2pm
St. John's Methodist Church
515 McDuffie St.
Anderson, SC
This will be an outside event at the columbarium next to the sanctuary. All who attend must wear a face mask and maintain social distance.
Ivan will be cremated at the Cremation Society of S.C.
Memorial gifts can be made to:
The Alzheimer's Association
Donate by phone at 800-272-3900
Or mail to:Alzheimer's Association
8180 Greensboro Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
When donating by check, put "Ivan Armstrong" in the memo line
Hospice of the Upstate
1835 Rogers Rd.
Anderson, SC 29621
When donating by check put "Ivan Armstrong" in the memo line.
Donate online:Hospiceoftheupstate.com
Go to Menu, then Support Us