Easley - Mrs. Ivory Merritt Orr, 90, wife of the late Lewis Edward Orr, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 7, 2019.



Born in Powdersville, she was a daughter of the late John Clinton and Sarah Lou "Sallie" Trotter Merritt. Mrs. Orr retired from Sears and was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Baptist Easley Hospital, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.



Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Bloxdorf of Easley, and Kathryn Fedele (Ray) of Anderson; three sisters, Ruth Jeffeaux of Greenville, Lou Ellen Pruitt (Joe) of Easley, and Annette Freeman of Greenville; two granddaughters, Hollie Bloxdorf Heming (Jason) of Chapin, and Emily Bloxdorf of Central; one grandson, Eric Fedele of Pendleton; one great-grandson, Will Heming; and a special niece, Jean Ambrose.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Orr is predeceased by one brother, Robert C. Merritt; two sisters, Sarah Lewellyn, and Joyce Merritt Williams; and one brother-in-law, Bill Jeffeaux.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family received friends from 2:30 PM until 4:30 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Cross Roads Baptist Church Building Fund,160 Cross Roads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, Arlene and Princess from Wren Hospice for the comfort and care they gave to Mrs. Orr.



The family is at their respective homes.



