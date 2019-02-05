|
J. Carey Jones, Sr.
Anderson - James Thomas Carey Jones, Sr., 96, of Bellview Road, widower of Edith J. Jones, passed away, Sunday, February 3, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born January 27, 1923 in Starr, he was the son of the late Joseph Sylvester and Lillian Bannister Jones. He was a POW in WWII having served in the Army Air Force. After returning home he worked and retired from the U S Postal Service and later worked as a project manager with his son at (CSI) Consolidated Southern Industries. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Tom Allen Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his children, J. Carey Jones, Jr. and his wife, Rosemary and Susan Jones Morris and her husband, Bobby; granddaughter, Katie Clayton Lea and her husband, Scott; great granddaughter, Lillie Cate Lea and cousin, Jeuel Esmacher. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Wayne and Joe Jones, Jr.
A graveside service will be held 11am Thursday, February 7, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. James R. Thomason officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 8pm at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at www.acmow.org and/or First Baptist Church, 307 S. Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 5, 2019