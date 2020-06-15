J. D. Sargent
J. D. Sargent

Pendleton, SC - J.D. Sargent, 91, husband of the late Martha Martin Sargent, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Truman M. and Kate Irene Black Sargent. He was owner of Sargent Metal Fabricators. Mr. Sargent was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, James "Donnie" Sargent (Rita) and his daughter, Martha Jo Riggins (Tommy), all of Pendleton; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Martha Head; brother, Truman "Junior" Sargent; and his fur baby, Little Bit.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ella Patterson, Minnie Looney, Mildred Elrod, Clara Timms, and Lonie Nation; and a brother, Dewitt Sargent.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Six & Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Sean McElrath. Friends may pay their respects at Sullivan-King Mortuary between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. Wednesday and following the service at the cemetery.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
