J. Lawrence Cartee
Pendleton - James Lawrence Cartee, 87, of Pendleton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
Lawrence was born in Anderson County, a son of the late James Ansel and Helen Craig Cartee. He owned and operated a Nationwide Insurance Agency in Pendleton for many years. Lawrence was very active in the Pendleton community and loved the Clemson Tigers. As a youth Lawrence worked at Boscobel Country Club which began a life long love of golf. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and served in the National Guard for many years.
Surviving are his son, Steve (Diane) Cartee and their granddaughter, Amelia of Pendleton, daughter, Kay (Anthony) Bagwell of Pendleton; brothers, Jack (Kim) Cartee and John (Carol) Cartee both of Pendleton; sisters, Julia (Ray) Hendricks of Six Mile and Audrey (Bob) Murray of Piedmont; and granddaughter, Courtney (Jim) Roberts.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara Cothran Cartee.
Graveside services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Memory Gardens with Revs. C. W. Hicks and Douglas Goss officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and concerns for the health of the family and friends we recommend that all who attend the service wear face masks to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Upstate, 1825 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.