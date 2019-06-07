|
J. W. Waters
- - J. W. Waters, 77, husband of 59 years Pauline Cummings Waters, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late J. B. and Maggie Alewine Waters. He was a member Trinity Baptist Church of Williamston. He was also a member of the Board of Directors at Cheddar Frie Department. He was a US Army Veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: sons, Wayne Waters (Glenda), Barry Waters (Julia Mary) all of Belton; brother, Allen Waters; sister, Diane Waters Epps; grandchildren, Colton Waters, and Gabriella Waters.
Service will be held 3pm Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Robinson, Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1pm until 2:45pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or Cheddar Station 12 Fire Department.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 7, 2019