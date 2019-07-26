Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Jack Crowe
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
700 Boulevard
Anderson, SC
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
700 Boulevard
Anderson, SC
Jack Crowe

Jack Crowe

Anderson, SC - On Wednesday July 24, 2019 William Jack Crowe, loving husband and father died at the age of 85 years old.

Friend to all he met, Jack was purposefully kind, generous, and compassionate. He had a quick wit, laughed easily, was quick to offer a hug, expected the best of himself and others. Regardless of circumstances, he always leaned toward the positive, believing in the goodness of God and affirming that "it's all going to work out." His heart was large and full of joy.

He was born July 31, 1933 in Liberty, SC and was the son of Deanie Smith Crowe and James Oliver Crowe. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and then had a successful career as a procurement professional and administrator with several companies and with Anderson County.

He was best known and loved for his commitment to church and community. He was a deacon, youth Sunday school teacher, and personal golf partner to the pastor at Boulevard Baptist Church. Known to the church youth as "Mr. Jack," he chaperoned countless church youth trips, operated the sound system for youth choirs, and drove a church bus brimming with young people all over the country. Mr. Jack helped to shape the lives of young people with his commitment of time and unconditional love. He was an avid golfer and ranger at the Southern Oaks Golf Course for more than 20 years. He loved the game of golf and being surrounded by good friends and the beauty of God's creation. The joy of a hole-in-one did not compare to the joy he found in arranging tee-times to be with friends and family on the golf course.

Jack was married to Clara McJunkin Crowe and they adored each other for the 64 years that they were married. He was the father of two children, Beverly CroweTipton (Vaughn) and Greg Crowe (Catherine) and proud "papa" of four grandchildren Jared CroweTipton (Marybeth), Abby CroweTipton, Rebecca Crowe, and Caleb Crowe. He is survived by his three sisters Gwen McCall, Lynda Smith, and Katie Beeson and predeceased by three brothers, Boyce Crowe, Roger Crowe, and Joey Crowe.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Johnny F. McKinney and Rev. Austin Carty. A private family committal will proceed the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the church. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621 or the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 26, 2019
