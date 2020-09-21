Jack D. Dixon
Anderson, SC - Jack Douglas Dixon, 75, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Born in Greeneville, TN, he was the son of the late Carl and Othella Reeves Dixon.
He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Michelin with 25 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Summey Dixon; two sons, Ben Dixon and Adam "Bert" Dixon; and two sisters, Carla Dixon Bruce and Jamie Dixon Hamilton. He was "Papa Jack" to his four grandchildren, Bryce Dixon, Baelynn Dixon, Chandley Dixon, and Gwen Harrington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Drema Dixon McCord.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
