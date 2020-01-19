|
|
Jack D. Gilliland
Anderson, SC - Jack Dorroh Gilliland, 96, husband of the late Carolyn Campbell Gilliland, died Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born in Laurens County, SC, he was the son of the late Robert Warren and Willie East Dorroh Gilliland. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. Jack was a graduate of Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science in Nashville, TN. He was the retired Owner, President, and General Manager of Sullivan-King Mortuary. Jack was the Past President of the South Carolina Board of Funeral Service and Past President of the Anderson Country Club. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he had served as a Deacon and Elder. He was a past board member of the Anderson Chamber of Commerce and Hospice of the Upstate. He was the Past Exalted Ruler of Anderson Elks Lodge #1206. He was a former member of the Anderson Sertoma Club and the Greater Anderson Rotary Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. George M. "Becky" Rodgers and Mrs. Thomas G. "Jane" MacLennan, of Anderson; five grandsons, Matthew Madden and wife, Kate, Patrick Madden, Tom MacLennan and wife, Cameron, Perry MacLennan and wife, Jenna, and Jack MacLennan; two great-granddaughters, Eliza and Mae Madden; great-grandson, Gaines MacLennan; three nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Ross Pierce, Shelly Hedin, and Nancy Gilliland.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Central Presbyterian Church conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will be at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. The family is at the home of Becky and George Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020