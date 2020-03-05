|
|
Jack Fountain
West Pelzer - Thomas Jackson "Jack" Fountain, 86, husband of Claudia Maxine Holliday Fountain, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Thomas Howard and Christina Turner Fountain. A veteran of the S.C. National Guard, he was a member of Pelzer Church of God. He retired from Haysen - Duncan and also worked for American Monorail and Bi-Lo.
In addition to his wife, survivors include son, Daniel Fountain of the home; daughters, Regina Brown (Rodney) and Tara Fountain Randall (Cory) all of Belton; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Crystal Woodson; two sisters, Betty F. Escoe and Shirley Patterson; and one brother, Gerald Fountain.
Visitation will be from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Pelzer Church of God, followed by burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the family to help defray medical and funeral expenses.
The family is at the home.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020