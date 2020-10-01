1/1
Jack Murray
Jack Murray

Anderson - John C. "Jack" Murray, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Legacy at Southpointe Drive.

Born March 5, 1926 in Auburn, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Lewis Murray. He was married for 68 years to Rose Marie Ariniello Murray until her death in 2017.

Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. Following his military service he completed a Tool and Diemakers apprenticeship and began his career with General Electric, a career which would span 34 years until his retirement. Jack obtained a teaching certificate allowing him to teach his machinist trade at both GE and Tri-County Technical College in Anderson. He was an avid woodworker and gardener. He was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church.

He is survived by sons, John J. "Jack" Murray and wife Ruth, Thomas M. "Tom" Murray and late wife Robin, and daughter Patricia A. "Patti" Guinoo and husband Gino; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper S.C. Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of S.C.-Piedmont Office, 2300 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC, 29615 or online https://app.etapestry.com/online forms/CatholicCharitiesoftheDiocese/ccofsc.html. Under Additional Comment write for Piedmont office in memory of John Murray.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
