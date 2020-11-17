Jack N. Wilson
Anderson, SC - Jack Norman Wilson, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed peacefully at home from this temporal life into eternal life with Jesus in Heaven on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Miriam Garrison Wilson; his daughter, Melissa Wilson Whitmire (Dale) of Pendleton, SC and his grandson, Jared Michael Willis of Pendleton, SC. He is predeceased by his parents, Bascombe Lester and Ella Harbin Wilson; a brother, Lester Wilson; two sisters, Louise Wilson Brown and Carolyn Wilson LaBrake and his son, John Barry Wilson.
Born in Greenville, SC, he served this country by joining the naval forces in August 1954. Soon after, he was transferred to the marines to serve as a medic until his discharge in July 1958. He attended Furman University in Greenville, SC and graduated in1962 with a degree in Business Administration. He retired from Clemson University as the Associate Vice President for Planning and Management in June 1994.
He received Jesus Christ into his heart in February 1995, and his life was forever changed. This single event redefined the man that he was. He went on many evangelistic and church construction mission trips with his young grandson and a group from Corinth Baptist Church (Bishop Branch Baptist Church) in Pendleton, SC. This group included Pastor CW Hicks and Ruby and Earnest Walker. He was an active member of Cornerstone Assembly of God for many years. He had a servant's heart and a passion for the lost. He assisted with the church van ministry to pick up children each Sunday, and he also helped feed breakfast to the homeless each Sunday morning at River of Life Church. Most recently, he was a member of High Praises COG in Anderson, SC.
Social distancing and masks will be required. Visitation will take place from 1:00 until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Sullivan-King Mortuary in Anderson, SC. A celebration of life service will follow immediately in the chapel at Sullivan-King. The graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC or your charity of choice
.
The family would like to acknowledge, with great appreciation, the wonderful work of Lillibet Dosher, RN Interim Hospice, Tammy Deese, CNA Interim Hospice and Darsha Hammond.
