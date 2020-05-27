|
|
Jack T. Norris
Anderson, SC -
Jack Thomas Norris, 91, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. Jack worked in the automotive industry with Welborn Thompson Chevrolet and later retiring from Haynes Dodge. He was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church in Townville.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Whitfield Norris; and two grandsons, Thomas and Tyler Norris.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Mattison "Tommy" Norris.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Burial will be at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 27 to May 28, 2020