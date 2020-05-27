Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack T. Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack T. Norris Obituary
Jack T. Norris

Anderson, SC -

Jack Thomas Norris, 91, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. Jack worked in the automotive industry with Welborn Thompson Chevrolet and later retiring from Haynes Dodge. He was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church in Townville.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Whitfield Norris; and two grandsons, Thomas and Tyler Norris.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Mattison "Tommy" Norris.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Burial will be at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -