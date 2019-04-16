Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barnett Grove Independent Holiness Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Barnett Grove Independent Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Duckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Duckett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jackie Duckett Obituary
Jackie Duckett

Iva - Jackie William Duckett, 63, of Iva, SC passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born on August 5, 1955 he was the son of the late William Duckett and Lena Walls and the husband to Debra Duckett. He attended House of Prayer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Jeremy Duckett (Leah); daughters: Jacqueline Swaney (Buck) and Angela Abbott (Chris); 9 grandchildren; and his stepmother Sue Duckett.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister: Faye Searcy and stepfather: William Walls.

Funeral Services will be held at 5pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barnett Grove Independent Holiness Church and will be officiated by Pastor Dale Duckett, Pastor Mike Harrell, and Pastor Rodney Harbin. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3pm - 5pm at the church.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now