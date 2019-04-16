|
|
Jackie Duckett
Iva - Jackie William Duckett, 63, of Iva, SC passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence.
Born on August 5, 1955 he was the son of the late William Duckett and Lena Walls and the husband to Debra Duckett. He attended House of Prayer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Jeremy Duckett (Leah); daughters: Jacqueline Swaney (Buck) and Angela Abbott (Chris); 9 grandchildren; and his stepmother Sue Duckett.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister: Faye Searcy and stepfather: William Walls.
Funeral Services will be held at 5pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barnett Grove Independent Holiness Church and will be officiated by Pastor Dale Duckett, Pastor Mike Harrell, and Pastor Rodney Harbin. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3pm - 5pm at the church.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019