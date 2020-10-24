1/
Jackie S. Shaw
Jackie S. Shaw

Anderson, SC - Jacqueline Storay Shaw, 66, widow of Wendell Roy Shaw, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Greenville County, SC, she was a retired Registered Nurse. Jackie was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Swift and husband, Micah and Sheri Hughes and husband, Dana; one son, Wayne Shaw and wife, Susan; one sister, Debbie Nix and husband, Skip; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers.

A private graveside service will be held at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
