Jacqueline S. Schroeder
Anderson - Jacqueline S. Schroeder, 93, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born February 19, 1926 in New York City, NY, to the late John Neil Stewart and Mabel Parkes Wire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Schroeder. Jacqueline was a resident of Anderson, SC for 20 years, and had previously lived in Nevada and New York City. She was a bookkeeper of her own business and a longtime volunteer for AIM. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and the Frolicking Friends Red Hats.
Jacqueline is survived by her sons, James Schroeder of Palm Coast, FL and Charles T. Schroeder of Newburgh, NY; daughter, Deborah Gutcheus of Anderson, SC; brother, John Stewart of New Mexico and sister, Priscilla Lewis of Nevada and also two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 11, 2019