Jacquelyn P. Sorensen
Jacquelyn P. Sorensen

Starr - Jacquelyn Pettigrew Sorensen, 92, wife of the late Christian Sorensen, of Starr, SC and the late Phillip Pettigrew of Iva, SC, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was born in Kershaw County and was the daughter of Claude and Ethel Bell.

She graduated from Winthrop College and went on to teach 31 years at Iva Middle School and Starr-Iva Middle School.

She was a member of Starr Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and RA and GA leader. She volunteered for the "Good News Club" at Starr Elementary School. She, with several others, put together the book Around Iva, as a member of REVIVA.

She is survived by her two children, Phyllis Jehlen of Marietta, GA and Mike Pettigrew of Florence, SC; step-children, Randy Pettigrew of Iva, SC, Lee Dansby of Candler, NC, Steve Sorensen of Starr, SC and Mike Sorensen of Belton, SC; four grandchildren, Malinda Pettigrew of Iva, SC, Jason Pettigrew of Hartwell, GA and Rusty and Phillip Jehlen of Woodstock, GA; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Pettigrew of Hartwell, GA and Graham, Madeline and Daphne Jehlen of Woodstock, GA; sisters, Betty Holland of Camden, SC and Sara Smith of Columbia, SC; brother, Bill Bell of Lugoff, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her first and second husbands and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Emerson Bell and Claude Bell, Jr.; and sister, Shirley Spires.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at Starr Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Howell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Starr Baptist Church, P.O. Box 137, Starr, SC 29684.

The family will be at their respective homes.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
