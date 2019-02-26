Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Anderson - Jake O. Phillips, 76, husband of the late Frances J. Phillips, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Oconee County, SC, he was the son of the late Jake O. Phillips and Elizabeth Wilbanks Phillips Brown. He was a graduate of Boys High School and was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was a member and Past Master of Hiram Lodge #68 A.F.M., Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #130, Hejaz Shrine Temple, and York Rite & Scottish Rite Masons. Mr. Phillips was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include two sons, Jake Richard "Ricky" Phillips and Daniel Phillips (Debbie) of Anderson; one grandson, Patrick Daniel Phillips (Whitney); one great-grandchild; and four sisters, Betty Lou Capell, Joyce Sheridan, Judy Harris, and Reba Geddings, all of Anderson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Troy Brown and a brother, Tommy Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 26, 2019
