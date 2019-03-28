James "Jim" A. Chisman



Anderson - Dr. James "Jim" A. Chisman born in Ravenna, Ohio, March 4, 1935 to the late Wallace F. Chisman and Marthalee Chisman, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Clemson Downs.



Dr. Chisman received a BS in Electrical Engineering from The University of Akron and an MS and Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa.



As a professor at Clemson University for 30 years, he was the director of two programs at Clemson; Systems Engineering and Engineering Technology. He started the Engineering Technology Department and restarted the Industrial Engineering Department from which he retired as Emeritus Professor in 1992.



While at Clemson, he did productivity consulting in the US and abroad. He helped organize the Engineering Study Abroad Program with Bristol University in England, in which he participated the summer of 1990. He took a sabbatical in 1980 to teach in Boston University's Overseas MBA Program and was a Fulbright Fellow to Ireland in 1987.



Mr. Chisman published two textbooks in Simulation Modeling, a biography of an Irish poet, a Civil War battle history, 39 technical articles and 17 general interest articles. He also wrote a musical song and dance revue based on Victor Herbert's life and music, which was performed by a professional choral group in Cork, Ireland in 1987. In addition, he also wrote a book of some of his experiences in the 78 countries that he traveled, titled "Travels and Tribulations". He also wrote a children's book titled "Jessica and Bullet".



Dr. Chisman was a member of the Sandlapper Magazine Advisory Board, the Anderson County Museum Advisory Committee (President), the Anderson University Board of Advisors, the Helping Hands Board of Directors, the Clemson Little Theatre Board, the Anderson Community Theatre Board, a member of The Anderson Senior Follies, and the Pickens County Public Service Commission (Vice-President), He was co-founder and chairman of the Clemson Arts Council, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanities, a volunteer for SCORE, a member of Mensa and also an Eagle Scout.



His hobbies were gadgeteering, performing in musical dramas, foreign travel, and collecting and restoring antique furniture, art and automobiles. He loved to play tennis and ski and was often referred to as a "renaissance man."



Jim leaves behind his wife, Jeanne Oehler Chisman; step-children, David K. Diederich (Heather) Richmond, VT, Beth Diederich of Worcester, VT, Marla Pietrowski of Anderson, Lisa Wilson of Portland, OR,; sister, Judy Zimmerman (Bill) of Elmore, OH; nieces, Leeanne Roslin (Randy) and Anji Grant both of Northwoods, OH and also survived by four step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and four great nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sinclair Lewis and Rev. Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Clemson, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Area Parkinson's Support Group,



113 Creek Walk Drive, Anderson, SC 29625, Providence Hospice, 202 Wall Street, Piedmont, SC 29673 or Helping Hands of Clemson Inc., PO Box 561, Clemson, SC 29633.



